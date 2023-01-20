LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam."
It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game.
Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate.
There are eight locations in Kentucky, with one in Hillview and another in Middletown.
Donors will get a "Basketball School" long-sleeve shirt and will be entered to win two lower level tickets to the game on Feb. 4 in Rupp Arena.
Donations will go towards saving local patients in Kentucky.
This is the 15th year for the event. To find a mobile drive, click here.
Full list of donor centers:
- Beaumont Donor Center - 3121 Beaumont Centre Cir. Lexington, KY.
- Andover Donor Center - 3130 Maple Leaf Dr. Lexington, KY.
- Tri-County Donor Center - 1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. Corbin, KY.
- Middletown Donor Center - 12905 Shelbyville Rd. Louisville, KY.
- Hillview Donor Center - 5406 Antle Dr. Louisville, KY.
- Frankfort Donor Center - 363 Versailles Rd. Frankfort, KY.
- Pikeville Donor Center - 472 S. Mayo Trail. Pikeville, KY.
- Somerset Donor Center - 10 Stonegate Centre. Somerset, KY.
