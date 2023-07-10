LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The identity of the teenage girl who was killed in a car accident on Shepherdsville Road last Thursday has been released.
Jordyn Johnson, 17, died after a crash in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of Ronwood Drive.
Police said the teen was traveling eastbound on Ronwood Drive when she failed to yield to another car traveling southbound on Shepherdsville Road, colliding in the intersection.
Police said Johnson was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, but died Friday, July 7. The other driver, a man, was also transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
