LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was killed and another person was seriously injured in a car accident on Shepherdsville Road near Okolona on Thursday.
The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of Ronwood Drive, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Police said the teen was traveling eastbound on Ronwood Drive when she failed to yield to another car traveling southbound on Shepherdsville Road, colliding in the intersection.
Ellis said the teen was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, but died Friday. Her identity has not been released.
The other driver, a man, was also transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Because of the nature of the injuries, LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, Ellis said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.