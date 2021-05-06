LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 17-year-old has admitted to killing another teenager in Bardstown.
Jacob Fulkerson pleaded guilty on May 5 to reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Christopher Metzger, who died after he was shot on Bard Avenue in Bardstown in May 2019. Fulkerson was 15 at the time.
Shortly after the shooting, Fulkerson's family members said it was an accident and that the gun was being passed to Metzger when it went off.
Fulkerson's sentencing is set for June 4.
