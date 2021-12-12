LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest living retired LMPD K9's is living his best life.
Willie, a 17-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined LMPD in 2008. The dog specialized in sniffing out drugs and retired from the force in 2014. Before that, his owner Sassy Utsey said he spent time with the Navy Seals.
Utsey said Willie’s efforts were more than deserving of a loving home.
"His handler at the time wasn't able to take the dog home,” said Utsey. “Willie was faced with a couple of really dire options."
She said Willie would have either finished out the rest of his life in a kennel or get euthanized.
These days, retired K9 dogs are able to find forever homes after they retire. Up until 2000, U.S. police and military dogs were euthanized at a certain age or when they were no longer fit for service.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton ended the practice by signing Robby’s Law, which allows retired police and military dogs to be adopted by their handlers or others to live out their twilight years with their adopted families.
“My husband and I couldn't let that happen," said Utsey, whose husband also retired from the force.
