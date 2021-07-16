LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A 19-year-old from Owensboro has been identified as the diver who died in a workplace accident at the LG&E Mill Creek Station in southwest Louisville Thursday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, Jaxxyn Lee Wood died from drowning.
Wood's body was recovered a day after members of the LMPD dive team were called to the plant in the 14600 block of Dixie Highway on reports that a diver working at the plant was involved in an accident.
Wood was working for a contract company, LG&E said. According to the company, he was inspecting one of the intakes and screens when he lost contact with a worker on the shore.
