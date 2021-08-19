LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Proud commodity products were on display Thursday morning, along with a side of politics, at the annual Kentucky Commodity Breakfast.
Farmers and agriculture officials from across the state organize and host the breakfast, which is the first official event of the Kentucky State Fair. It's an annual tradition that celebrates the state's agriculture community while highlighting a variety of agricultural commodities. The fresh eggs, pork and beef are provided by Kentucky farmers and producers.
The Commodity Breakfast is quite literally a big tent event. The breakfast was served in the Kentucky Proud cookout tent, just west of West Hall and to the right of Kentucky Kingdom. Republicans and Democrats temporarily put aside their differences to take part in the event.
"This is about bringing folks together and sharing a meal together and fellowshipping and breaking bread together," Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
As is tradition, several of the state’s leading politicians — including Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon — showed up early to pass out the pork and other Kentucky-grown products.
Kentucky State Fair poultry exhibit
The Kentucky State Fair kicked off on Aug. 19 and continues through Aug. 29.
Kentucky State Fair Rabbit
Kentucky State Fair Bunny
Kentucky State Fair cow
Kentucky State Fair Day 1
Cow rests at Kentucky State Fair
Sign at Kentucky State Fair
Feeding the bears at Kentucky State Fair
Bear at the Fair
Fairgoer feeds bear at Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
1st Day of Kentucky State Fair
"This is Kentucky's State Fair," Quarles said. "It doesn't belong to one party or the other, and we're so happy that some showed up this morning to serve food."
Gov. Andy Beshear was also on hand to meet and greet. It was an outdoor event, so masks weren't required.
The breakfast was canceled last year when the COVID-19 pandemic closed the fair to the public. With the Delta variant spreading, Beshear and others said there is still concern about keeping the virus in check at the event.
"We are blessed that the State Fair is back, and it’s back for two reasons: vaccines and masks," Beshear said. "That’s what allows us to get together."
"We're going to make sure we put public safety first," Quarles added. "But it's OK. We can have fun and enjoy our Kentucky State Fair anyway."
Harmon said it's important for people to stay safe while having fun at the same time.
"I think most people understand and take necessary precautions," Harmon said. "But you know, we've got to get back to real life. We've got to get out of the shadows."
The breakfast capped off with a country ham being auctioned off for $3,000. The money will go to the charity of the winner's choice.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge again, masks must be worn inside all buildings as part of a state mandate. But fair leaders said staff will not enforce the requirement, and patrons not wearing a mask won't be asked to leave.
One rule from 2019 that will be enforced this year: Everyone 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.
Politicians will gather again at the fair in one week for another event featuring food: the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast.
