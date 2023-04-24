LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested in Shelby County, Kentucky, as police recovered a trailer worth about $1.2 million that was stolen from Bellarmine University on Monday.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the trailer was stolen around 5 a.m. Monday from Bellarmine's campus on Newburg Road.
ALERT: Has anyone seen this trailer? 5th Division needs help locating a stolen trailer that was taken from @bellarmineU around 5am, 4-24-23. Its a TV production trailer valued around $1M. Anyone with info is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline 502-574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD pic.twitter.com/7HVrxnzzVO— LMPD (@LMPD) April 24, 2023
The unmarked, television production trailer is used to produce Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events.
LMPD believed the trailer was taken from campus by a "white 1500-style pickup truck."
The trailer was located and was recovered on Monday evening, according to a Bellarmine spokesperson.
In an update, LMPD said officers in Shelby County stopped "the white truck in question" and arrested two people, Chris Reed and Amanda Phillips, who had warrants for "unrelated crimes," according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.
The trailer was found in a barn off Old Heady Road in east Louisville. Police believe some of the media equipment is in the trailer, and some of it in Shelby County, but did not elaborate on the condition of the trailer and the equipment.
A spokesperson for Bellarmine said an ESPN+ broadcast of a lacrosse match this Saturday would have likely been impacted "if we don't get it back quickly and in good condition."
Shelby County Police have since joined LMPD's investigation into the trailer being stolen.
Reed and Phillips remain in the Shelby County Jail. It's unclear at this time what charges they may face in relation to the stolen trailer.
This story may be updated.
