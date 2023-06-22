LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured after two SUVs crashed into The Silver Dollar on Thursday afternoon.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police, the cars collided into each other just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and Pope Street.
This caused the vehicles to both hit The Silver Dollar building. One vehicle hit the front door and the other hit the side of the building.
Both drivers in each SUV complained of pain but neither was taken to the hospital.
No one inside the building was injured. The Silver Dollar said they remained open despite the crash.
