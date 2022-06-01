LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were critically injured in a Meade County crash involving an ambulance that hit a volunteer firefighter collecting for the Crusade for Children.
Kentucky State Police said in a release the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 60 and the Joe Prather Highway just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KSP said the Meade County EMS vehicle had its lights and sirens on, when it was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by an Irvington, Kentucky, man.
The impact caused the ambulance to roll over and hit a Flaherty Fire Department volunteer fireman who was collecting donations for the Crusade for Children. The ambulance then hit a 2021 Ford F-350 pickup.
The volunteer fireman and the driver of the Impala were flown to University of Louisville Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the ambulance and a passenger were taken to the Baptist Health Hardin and are expected to recover. The driver of the pickup was not injured.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.