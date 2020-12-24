LOUISVILLE, Ky .(WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in Fern Creek.
Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a shooting on Del Maria Way, near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hurstborne Parkway.
Louisville Metro Police said officers arrived to find two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
There's no word on any suspects in the case. LMPD is investigating.
