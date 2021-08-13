LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in front of Floyds Knobs Elementary on Friday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Sheriff's Department, two vehicles crashed in the 3600 block of Scottsville Road around 1:58 p.m.
A black Ford Mustang, driven by 28-year-old Camren R. Poe, went into the center of the road for "an unknown reason" while traveling northbound on Scottsville Road.
The Mustang driven by the man from Floyds Knobs crashed into a gray Chevy K1500 pickup truck, which was driven by 47-year-old Isreal Martinez.
Poe was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital.
Martinez, who is from New Albany, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by an ambulance.
Police say both men suffered severe injuries, but they are expected to survive.
Police are investigating the wreck.
After a delay, school buses were able to leave the school for dismissal.
