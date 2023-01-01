LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new Kentuckiana leaders will join Congress this week.
Democrat Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to Kentucky's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, which was held by John Yarmuth for 16 years. Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat, announced in October 2021 that he would be retiring after serving eight terms.
McGarvey previously served in the Kentucky state Senate and defeated Republican Stuart Ray for the Congressional seat.
Republican Erin Houchin will also be sworn in, as Indiana's 9th District representative in the U.S. House after defeating Democrat Matthew Fyfe in the November election. Houchin, a former state senator from Salem, Indiana, succeeds Trey Hollingsworth, who held the seat for six years and chose not to run for reelection.
Neither representative can be sworn in until a speaker of the House has been chosen. Current House members are expected to elect a speaker Tuesday.
