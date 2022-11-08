LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Republican Erin Houchin has won the Indiana 9th District seat in the U.S. House, defeating Democrat Matthew Fyfe.
Houchin and Fyfe battled to succeed Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican who held the seat for six years before deciding not to seek reelection earlier this year.
Houchin, who had previously challenged Hollingsworth, emerged from a crowded Republican primary as the nominee in May. She is a former state senator from Salem.
Fyfe is a high school math teacher from Bloomington, who made support for public education a key tenant of his campaign.
Both candidates pledged to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues, and they agreed that inflation and economic conditions are the most pressing issues for the district.
Fyfe touted his status as a political outsider.
“We seem to have politicians who, I don't think, are often there for everyday people, or who haven't spent time on the ground in a long time,” he said during an interview with Indiana Public Media. “They are talking to a lot of donors, right? They're talking to a lot of special interest groups and lobbyists. We need more people who are everyday citizens and have normal jobs.”
Houchin said she would serve as a check on the Biden administration in Washington. But as a state senator, she also made headway on bipartisan issues such as broadband expansion, dyslexia screening and improving foster care, she said.