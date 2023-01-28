LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police.
Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
A two-year-old child was also in the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The dog gave a positive alert to the vehicle, which resulted in a search. Troopers found around 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, additional controlled substances, digital scales and a loaded handgun.
Jamisha Pantoja, 29, was charged with dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.
Lacie Randolph, 32, was charged with dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.
