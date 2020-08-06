LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say two men were found dead in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, just after midnight Thursday.
Police are releasing few details, but Breckinridge County Coroner Tim Bandy said two roommates, ages 45 and 26, were found shot and killed.
Authorities the bodies were found in a trailer on Blackberry Circle Lane off KY-1073.
Their autopsies are expected to take place Friday morning in Louisville. Their names have not yet been released. Bandy said they're in the process of notifying family members. He said it's being investigated as a double shooting.
Grayson County Dispatch confirms it was alerted the suspect who may be from Louisville could be in a black Volkswagon Jetta, but hasn't been seen in that county.
KSP spokesman Trooper Scotty Sharp released a statement:
"KSP 4 is actively working a death investigation in Breckinridge County, after being notified early this morning. At this time, due to it being in the early stage of the investigation, nothing further is being released."
