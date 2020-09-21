LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect accused of walking into a Louisville restaurant and shooting three men to death has been slapped with a $2 million bond.
Michael Rhynes faced a judge in a virtual hearing Monday morning. Unless he is able to pay the $2 million, he'll remain in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police say that on Friday night, Rhynes walked onto the patio at Bungalow Joe's, a restaurant on Beulah Church Road. That's where the owner says three customers were shot at point-blank range.
All three men died. The coroner says the victims were 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, 48-year-old William Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.
The shooting was caught on video, which was used to match Rhynes to the crime. Police say they found him crawling in a nearby bush.
The owner says at no point in the video did any of the victims exchange words with the gunman.
In court Monday, a public defender brought up Rhynes' minimal criminal history -- with only a conviction of public alcohol intoxication 10 years ago -- as a reason to lower his $2 million bond.
Ameila Aslam, of the Jefferson County Attorney's office, argued otherwise.
"As far as we can tell, it appears to be an act of violence on three people without any known reason," she said. "There are three members of the community now deceased."
Bungalow Joe's was closed over the weekend and set up grief counseling for employees and customers.
As for Rhynes -- If Rhynes does pay the $2 million bond and is released, he will be legally barred from the premises and will not be allowed to possess any firearms while the case is still open.
