LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two minor earthquakes were recorded early Thursday in eastern Kentucky.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the first happened in Breathitt County northeast of Jackson, Kentucky, just after 3:30 a.m. The USGS said the quake measured a 2.3.
The second earthquake was reported around 5:30 a.m. in Pike County just north of Coal Run Village. It measured a 2.6.
The USGS lists no damage or injuries from the quakes.
The quake is considered very low intensity, according to the USGS scale. Under the most favorable conditions, only people who were at rest or on upper floors of buildings may have felt anything.
Magnitude Earthquake Effects Estimated Numbers:
- 2.5 or less Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.
- 2.5 to 5.4 Often felt, but only causes minor damage.
- 5.5 to 6.0 Slight damage to buildings and other structures.
- 6.1 to 6.9 May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.
- 7.0 to 7.9 Major earthquake. Serious damage.
- 8.0 or greater Great earthquake. Can destroy communities near the epicenter.
Seismic activity in Kentucky is generally in the western part of the state along with the New Madrid zone, which runs through the central United States. Researchers at the Kentucky Geological Society at the University of Kentucky say that most significant quakes along the fault measured a magnitude 7 in 1811 and 1812, when the state was sparsely populated.
