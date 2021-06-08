LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two kittens were saved recently from a landfill in Louisville.
According to the Kentucky Humane Society, a wildlife biologist heard a kitten crying in a ditch at a landfill and rescued the animal.
Nicole, the biologist, crawled through the landfill's ditch to give the kitten treats before allowing it to sleep in her jacket. Nicole named the kitten "Komatsu" after the equipment they use at the landfill.
The Humane Society believes two kittens were dumped at the landfill in a load of trash. Crews found another kitten, who was adopted by its rescuers, of the same age as Komatsu a week prior.
No other kittens have been found at the landfill.
Komatsu is now at the Kentucky Humane Society being nursed back to health and prepared for adoption.
