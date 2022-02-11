BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Efforts are being made to clean up and rebuild Bowling green two months after deadly tornadoes swept through parts of Kentucky. But in some of the neighborhoods hit the hardest, signs of the storm remain.
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services for the city of Bowling Green, said a lot of progress has been made, including clearing roads so people can once again drive through impacted areas safely.
"The community is rebuilding, but we’re not done yet," Childers said. "We’ve been in the debris removal process, so we’ve removed a couple hundred thousand cubic yards of debris."
He said more than 400 residential units were damaged or destroyed, estimating 1,500 people were displaced. One of the biggest challenges, he said, has been finding enough housing.
"Many of those have moved in with family and friends," Childers said. "Many have found other units that were available in the marketplace, but that market is shrinking and shrinking. We still have families in hotels."
But since December, like in many places across the state, neighbors have been doing what they can to help each other.
"It’s been kind of devastating for our community, but also, we see the community has reached out, done a lot of work," said Randy Brown, who's father-in-law lives in one of the few homes in the Whispering Hills area that made it through the storm. Properties just across the street, are left with walls now exposed.
"It’s been kind of a unique situation. As we see the devastation, it’s really hard. But we have hope."
Just down the street Friday, Lathaniel Spires was working with a construction company to help people rebuild.
1 of 12
Jill Biden in Bowling Green 1-14-22 (10).jfif
Police and security sweep a Bowling Green neighborhood ahead of first lady Jill Biden's visit on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Officers do security sweeps of news equipment ahead of first lady Jill Biden's visit to a Bowing Green, Kentucky, neighborhood a month after deadly tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state in December. (WDRB photo)
Officers do security sweeps of news equipment ahead of first lady Jill Biden's visit to a Bowing Green, Kentucky, neighborhood a month after deadly tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state in December. (WDRB photo)