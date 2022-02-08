LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are proposing a bill intended to help school districts impacted by December tornadoes.
House Bill 397 would amend school attendance law, which currently requires student instruction to reach 170 student attendance days.
School districts hit by the deadly tornadoes in December would have up to 15 days as "disaster days." School districts wouldn't have to extend their calendar into the summer due to school-day cancellations caused by the tornadoes.
The bill passed in the House education committee Tuesday morning, but some lawmakers shared concerns about learning loss and if students should continue into the summer to make up for it.
Rep. Richard Heath, who represents Graves and McCracken counties, said families have learned other lessons through the tragedy.
"I feel certain that the students gained more education during the time they were helping with the recovery and donation and volunteering than they would have had they been in the classroom," Heath said. "It's amazing. It's been, what, six weeks? And it's been very emotional for me to talk about."
The bill now goes to the House floor.
