LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Scott County, Indiana, deputies who were arrested last year for having and dealing illegal steroids and testosterone pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff's Deputy Joe Baker and Reserve Officer Phillip E. Thomas were both sentenced to 357 days of probation stemming from their 2019 arrests.
Baker, 39, was charged with three felonies, including conspiracy to deal steroids, official misconduct and possession of a hypodermic needle, as well as the misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas, 32, faced only the misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. An investigation found that he had illegal steroids and testosterone in his house. Thomas also admitted to injecting the drugs into Baker about 75 times.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the steroid Baker is accused of dealing is Trenbolone, a Schedule III controlled substance and a level six felony. Additionally, an undercover ISP investigation found Baker allegedly caught in the act selling $200 worth of steroids to an officer in his police car.
Baker was sentenced Oct. 30, and Thomas was sentenced Nov. 23.
