LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Southside neighborhood that left one dead and one injured early Thursday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, LMPD's Fourth Division responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Park. Officers found two adult males that were shot.
One of the men had fatal wounds and died at the scene. The second man was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and currently there are no suspects. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
