LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one.
Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department.
The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District.
Another meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 to talk about the issue. New Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable says he has lingering questions about the merger.
"The measure on tomorrow's agenda is not to kill this, the district and keep it from coming together. It's to polish it and to make sure all the I's are dotted and the T's are crossed before we get to that," Knable said.
A spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department says if the merger is approved, nobody is going to lose service and they have never been concerned about staffing or cuts.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.