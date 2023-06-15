LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two maintenance employees at GE Appliance Park were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in an "electrical incident" on Thursday evening, according to a GE spokesperson.
Okolona Fire said maintenance crews were working on a fuse in a breaker box. The employees sustained "flash burns" and firefighters were called off being getting on scene.
According to Julie Wood, a spokesperson for GE, the employees were treated by their medical team and taken to University Hospital.
"We are working with the employees and their families to help ensure they receive the best care possible." Wood said. "The safety of our employees is always our top priority. The cause of the accident is under investigation."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.