LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On March 6, 2020, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency following the first confirmed cases of COVID in both Kentucky and Indiana.
What became a global pandemic disrupted life for everyone.
For months there was a run on toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and what seemed like an effortless way to protect people became a lightning rod in society: masks.
A few days after the first case of COVID-19, schools and universities across the two states began transitioning to online learning.
Restaurants would also shut down, and some would never reopen again.
At the end of 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccines came through Louisville at UPS Worldport. The vaccine provided some hope for a return to normalcy.
But normal would not arrive in 2021.
The vaccine was met with limited availability and some hesitancy. While people were searching for places to get a shot, others protested against it.
Now as the pandemic enters its third year, health officials say COVID-19 is entering an endemic.
Cases and hospitalizations are dropping in Kentucky.
Indiana's governor Eric Holcomb ended the state's public health emergency recently.
The COVID-19 death toll surpassed six million as the pandemic enters its third year.
