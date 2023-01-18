LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said the Matthews was traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median." The car then collided with the semi that was traveling in the westbound lanes. The impact caused the semi to cross over the median and come to rest on the eastbound shoulder and median.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash happened directly across from the construction site for the new VA hospital.
