LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Prospect man died in a crash near the Jefferson County and Oldham County border on Saturday morning, according to police.
Oldham County Police received a report of a crash on South Rose Island Road in Prospect around 1 a.m. on June 3. Police said a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and overturned.
Pierce Walker, the driver of the Jeep, was ejected from the vehicle and received fatal injuries, according to police. Walker died at the scene.
Police said a 2022 Jaguar was also traveling southbound on Rose Island Road and sustained minor damage while avoiding the Jeep as it crashed.
Police haven't determined the cause of the crash.
