LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Oldham County early Saturday morning.
According to Oldham County Police, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Kentucky 146 in Crestwood. Police said 25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez hit and killed a person with his car before driving off.
Evidence at the scene and license plater reader cameras made it possible for investigators to track down his car.
Police said they found Gutierrez-Sanchez at a home about a mile away. The victim's identify has not been released.
He now faces several charged including manslaughter. He's been booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.
The cameras used in the investigation were installed on July 7th and had only been active for less than 13 hours when the hit-and-run occurred.
