LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police departments in Oldham County, Kentucky are arming themselves with a new technology in hopes of reducing crime.
The Oldham County Police Department is currently installing its own flock cameras, and officers hope they will help with growing car thefts in the area.
"Really everyone's saying they're a great investigative tool," Detective Sergeant Jared Ellison said.
Flock cameras are license plate readers, which is something Ellison said is much needed.
In 2021, the department had 40 reports of vehicle thefts, compared to 2022, where they had 45. So far, in the first five months of 2023, there've been 39 cars stolen.
"It'll help us be able to see which vehicles are coming into the county," Ellison said. "It'll help by showing us the license plates of those vehicles. That way we know where to start our investigation at."
Oldham County approved four flock cameras for the department, spending about $24,000 for all four on a two-year contract.
Information gained through the Flock system can be shared with other law enforcement agencies that use it.
"With the flock cameras, it's not just always associated with theft of a vehicle or theft from a vehicle," Detective Shannon Cunningham with La Grange Police Department said. "It could be an Amber Alert, it could be somebody wanted."
Down the road from Oldham County Police, La Grange's police department will also soon be installing flock cameras of its own.
Like the county, the city approved four cameras on a two-year contract for roughly $24,000.
"It's huge for us because, you know, it's 24/7," Cunningham said. "You got eyes on that area 24/7 where officers can't always be there."
La Grange police have also seen an uptick in car thefts and car break ins.
"About every few weeks they come in and get us, so we average 10 or 15 [break ins] a night when it happens. There's a little lull, and then they come back and hit us again," Cunningham said. "A lot of our cars that have been stolen have been recovered in the Louisville Metro area."
WDRB reported on a string of thefts back in January, and while home security footage can be helpful, Detective Shannon Cunningham said Flock cameras provide a lot more detail.
"We even get live alerts with it," Cunningham said. "So if we have a stolen car that's entered or license plate that's entered, it will alert us if it comes into our city."
Both departments note the cameras store footage for 30 days, and then the data is automatically wiped. While officers can download footage, Ellison said it's an investigative tool for when a crime occurs.
"It's not looking inside the vehicle," Cunningham said. "It's looking at the unique features of a vehicle and a license plate. That's all it's looking for."
La Grange and Oldham County police joins dozens of other Kentuckiana agencies on the Flock system, and are excited to see just how effective they'll be.
"I believe everyone sees the benefit of protecting the citizens, protecting the property and doing everything we can to try to alleviate these crimes," Ellison said.
