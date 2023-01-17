LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods in La Grange were hit by thieves over the weekend.
Footage from a home security camera shows several cars pull into a neighborhood, people getting out and checking for unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning.
One resident who spoke with WDRB News, but didn't want to go on camera, said she "knows for a fact" her car was locked when a bag of sentimental value was stolen from it, and that she knows she wasn't the only one who was robbed.
"I think the first thing was, 'Did I lock the car last night,'" said Amber Davis.
Davis works downtown but lives in one of the neighborhoods targeted on Saturday. While her car wasn't broken into, she found many of her neighbors posting in their Facebook group about having theirs broken into over the weekend.
"There's an expected sense of safety that we have out here and in our neighborhood and in our home," she said. "So that's always kind of a shock to (hear) that."
La Grange Police got reports of several break-ins early Saturday morning across a few neighborhoods, including the Cherrywood and Pear Orchard neighborhoods. Home security video shows four cars in a neighborhood, and several people getting out of those cars checking door handles for unlocked cars.
Timecodes from the video show they only stopped for a few minutes before moving on to the next. Police said this happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.
"(Interstate) 71 is right there so, jump in, hit a few cars, jump back out and you're on the road and who catches that, right,'" asked Davis.
Police said one vehicle was stolen that morning, but recovered in Louisville later on Saturday. According to the department, officers did find the group of suspects just before 4 a.m. But they drove away from officers, and were last seen on I-71 headed toward Louisville.
Davis does appreciate all the community discussion that's been going on since the thefts, grateful to live in a tight-knit community.
"That is a bonus, I think, of small towns is everybody is kind of looking out for each other and helping each other out and watching out for each other," Davis said.
In the meantime, La Grange Police are encouraging people in the area to make sure their cars are locked and to remove any guns or valuables.
Police also ask anyone who notices any suspicious activity to call their non-emergency dispatch line a call at (502) 222-0111, or 911 if it's an immediate emergency.
