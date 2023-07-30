LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second day of the Dainty Contest and Festival was hosted in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Sunday.
The 53rd World Championship Dainty Contest and Festival goes from Saturday to Monday. The German street game requires a 5-inch stick and a 3-foot bat. The dainty is placed on the ground and the bat is used to tap the dainty with the goal of getting the dainty airborne. Once the dainty is in the air, the bat is swung in hopes of sending the dainty flying.
On Sunday, the weekend festival moved to Hauck's Corner at Goss Avenue. The Dainty Parade was held, a dunk tank set up, bingo and a bologna sandwich eating contest.
Laz won the bologna sandwich eating contest, eating nine-and-a-quarter sandwiches.
"This is my second year in a row winning the Bologna Eating Contest," said Laz. "I've only living here for a year and this bookmarks my year of living in Louisville."
On Monday, crowds will gather on George Hauck Way to see who will be crowned 2023 Dainty Champion. Anyone 45 years or older can compete in the contest. The reigning world champion hit the dainty 153 feet.
Click here to get connected to Schnitzelburg and the Dainty Contest.
