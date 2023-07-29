LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual summer festival in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood is now underway.
The 53rd World Championship Dainty Contest and Festival goes from Saturday to Monday. The German street game requires a 5-inch stick and a 3-foot bat. The dainty is placed on the ground and the bat is used to tap the dainty with the goal of getting the dainty airborne. Once the dainty is in the air, the bat is swung in hopes of sending the dainty flying.
On Saturday, the weekend festival kicked off with the third annual Dainty FUNdraiser at The Merryweather featuring live music, drink specials, games and raffles.
"It is a great community event," said Jennifer Chappell, a festival organizer. "It's a really great weekend celebrating all things Schnitzelburg."
On Sunday, there will be live music, a dunk tank, bologna sandwich eating contest at Hauck's.
"We've ramped up a lot of cool things that we introduced last year," Chappell said.
On Monday, crowds will gather on George Hauck Way to see who will be crowned 2023 Dainty Champion. Anyone 45 years or older can compete in the contest. The reigning world champion hit the dainty 153 feet.
