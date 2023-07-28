LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All the fun surrounding a German street game returns to Schnitzelburg for another year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 53rd World Championship Dainty Contest and Festival July 29-31.
The game requires a 5” stick (the dainty) and a 3’ stick (the bat). The bat is tapered on one end and the dainty is tapered on both.
The dainty is placed on the ground and the bat is used to tap the dainty with the goal of getting the dainty airborne. Once the dainty is in the air, the bat is swung in hopes of sending the dainty flying.
On Saturday, July 29 the weekend kicks off with the 3rd Annual Dainty FUNdraiser at The Merryweather featuring bands, drink specials, games, raffles and more.
On Sunday, July 30 folks can enjoy a day full of fun at Hauck’s Corner for Open Hauck’s. The day will include food, music, a dunk tank, the bologna sandwich eating contest, and more.
On the last Monday in July, crowds gather on George Hauck Way for the 53rd year to see who will be crowned the 2023 Dainty Champion.
Monday's event will feature the classic Dainty Contest, food trucks (plus bologna sandwiches) and a beer garden.
The Schnitzelburg Area Community Council will be selling merchandise to help fund community projects throughout the year.
Again this year, all events will include the Dainty Batting Cage. It’s your chance to try your hand at Dainty and see just how much skill (er, luck) is involved.
The Dainty Batting Cage is sponsored by Brewgrass Homebrew Supply.
Note: Anyone over the age of 45 will be restricted from participating in the batting cage on Monday.
The Dainty Rules:
- Players must be 45 or older
- Three "strikes" and you are out; One strike = any contact of the bat with the Dainty
- Players may only use one arm
The contestant to hit the dainty the furthest within bounds will be crowned the winner, given eternal glory and receive a trophy
The contestant who hits the dainty the shortest distance will receive the traditional basket of lemons
Click here to get connected to Schnitzelburg and the Dainty Contest.
