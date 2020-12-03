LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville agencies will receive at least $300,000 in funding to assist the city's underserved youth.
City officials selected the Louisville Urban League, YouthBuild Louisville and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky from a field of 16 applicants for the funding, according to a news release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
The agencies will use the funding to build comprehensive support systems for young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are "experiencing disconnection (not in school and not working) and/or involved in the juvenile justice, child welfare system, or both, with a specific emphasis on youth who are incarcerated, in foster care, or youth exiting or having exited these systems," the release says.
"An investment in our youth is an investment in our future, one that we know will pay dividends," said Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, in the news release. "The groups that were chosen were ones that have a long history of advocacy and positive outcomes when it comes to not only affirming our youth, but also equipping our youth to not only become citizens that contribute to our success, but are responsible for then shaping our future."
Louisville's Office of Youth Development will oversee the administration of the funding, which will allow the agencies to provide young adults with better access to education and career assistance.
"We all know transportation is vital and key," said Dennis Ritchie with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. "It's going to provide access for these participants to services, critical resources to services they need and it also will provide employment opportunities outside of their immediate neighborhoods."
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.