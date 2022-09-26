LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations.
In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:
- Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 2315 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, New Albany
- Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 7600 Hwy. 60, Suite 100, Sellersburg
- Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 313 Federal Drive, NW, Suite 130, Corydon
No appointments are necessary, though you can also get your flu shot during regular hours at any participating urgent care locations or your primary care provider's office.
