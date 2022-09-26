FLU VACCINE - AP FILE 1.jpeg
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations.

In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:

  • Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 2315 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, New Albany
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 7600 Hwy. 60, Suite 100, Sellersburg
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care, 313 Federal Drive, NW, Suite 130, Corydon

No appointments are necessary, though you can also get your flu shot during regular hours at any participating urgent care locations or your primary care provider's office.

