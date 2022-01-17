BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Bardstown firefighters made history Friday when they all worked on the same shift together.
Firefighting is a career path not too many have taken, especially if you’re a female.
“I'm a risk-taker, and so I’m like ... it's dangerous. Let's do it,” firefighter Katelyn Despain said.
“Look at me. I didn't think I could do it," firefighter Jillian Mattingly added. "And I’m here living it."
Despain, Mattingly and Tiffany Grasch are the three women breaking barriers in Bardstown when they worked the same shift last week.
“It was awesome," Despain said. "We enjoyed it, yeah."
But getting to this moment took a lot of dedication. And in a male-dominated field, there have been thoughts that this job would be difficult.
“Oh absolutely. There's not a day that I don't come into work here that I don't feel like I have to work harder to prove myself because I am a female," Mattingly said. "You know, there are some parts of this job that can be harder for me. I'm not as strong as one of the guys."
“Honestly, fire doesn't recognize male and female," Capt. Trevor Mattingly said. "We're all firefighters. It doesn’t differ between male and female. So anybody that’s willing to come in and put the gear on the same way a man or woman does, it's all the same in the end."
A training lieutenant said there isn't much of a difference between men and women on the job because they’re all held to the same high standards.
“It's very misleading when they see a female step off the truck," Despains aid. "But when they see the power that she has, it's like, 'Wow.' So everyone's surprised."
The three women are part of the 30-person team of firefighters at Bardstown Fire.
“If you want it, don’t second guess yourself. At least try it," Despain said. "(Because) I was kind of worried at first. And then I got in here and I love it."
“It takes a toll on your body physically," Mattingly added. "It takes a toll on you mentally and emotionally, but the job is worth it."
