LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three students from Seneca High School were hospitalized Thursday after eating possible "medicated gummies," according to a letter sent home to parents.
In the letter, Principal Michael Guy said the school called for medical help after several students got sick. They determined the students had eaten what they believed were medicated gummies.
Three of the students who ate them were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
The current status of the students is not known at this time.
The full letter sent home to parents can be read below:
April 13, 2023
Dear Seneca Families,
I am writing to inform you of a situation that impacted our school today. I want to make sure you have the most accurate information and can talk with your student about what happened.
This afternoon, we called for medical help after several students got sick at school. We determined the students had each eaten what we believe to be medicated gummies. Three of the students were taken to the hospital via ambulance.
Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions, and advise them not to consume any substance that could cause harm to themselves or others.
If any students would like to talk, our mental health practitioners and counselors are always available.
We understand that situations like this are concerning. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8323.
Sincerely,
Michael Guy
Principal
