LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Kentucky Airmen saved a drowning baby in Louisville.
Master Sgt. Devin Butcher said he was at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center in Crescent Hill last month when he noticed a swim instructor with an "I need help" look on his face and a baby in his hands who was not breathing, according to the Kentucky Air National Guard.
Butcher took the baby to Tech Sgt. Ryan Penne and Master Sgt. Elmer Quijada, who started performing CPR.
They called 911, grabbed blankets and towels and eventually the baby started breathing again.
First responders took the baby to a hospital, where he's said to be doing well.
Butcher, Penne and Quijada, who serve on the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, credit their military medical training for their actions.
