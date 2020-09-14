LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three state Representatives wrote a letter to the Jefferson County clerk, because they're worried about voter suppression.
In the letter to Bobbie Holsclaw, Jerry Miller, Jason Nemes and Kevin Bratcher said they are "gravely concerned" about the number of polling places in the county. They're asking her to support more polling locations.
They would like to see a minimum of 20 in-person voting locations at Jefferson County Public Schools sites in addition to the Kentucky Exposition Center location.
They said her office has done little to promote the call for poll workers and that some of their constituents have signed up but have not been contacted by her office.
