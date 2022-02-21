LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway in Old Louisville, where three people were found dead Monday afternoon.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirmed police were called at 2:41 p.m. Monday to an apartment on South Third near St. Catherine streets. The run reportedly started as a medical call, but after an ambulance arrived, EMS called for police.
Multiple LMPD cars and the Crime Scene Unit on scene at South 3rd Street. We are waiting to hear from LMPD to find out exactly what is going on here. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ktYhUYlwzM— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) February 21, 2022
It is not known what caused the deaths.
This story will be updated.
