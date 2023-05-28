LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in the Crescent Hill neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Louisville Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court, near Frankfort Avenue, at 7:13 p.m. Firefighters responded on scene within three minutes.
EMS transported three people to hospital, but their status of unknown at this time. Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire.
The fire is under investigation.
