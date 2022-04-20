LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two canoeists were rescued Monday at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky.
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team said it got a 911 call to help rescue two canoers around 10:30 p.m. But the search was delayed a couple of times because of the weather and fog.
Kentucky State Police joined the Wolfe County team and Red STAR Wilderness EMS to use Lidar imagery to create a plan. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the two 22-year-olds were located.
Ground crews went though vegetation, cliffs and waterfalls to find them. They told the ground crew their canoe capsized twice and they later lost it. One of them had also lost her shoes in the river current.
Rescue crews said the couple survived by removing wet clothes, building an insulated shelter from leaves and camping along a cliff line.
After a couple of hours of hydrating, KSP helped evacuate everyone. It was the department's first hoist operation in the state.
