LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult and a child under 12 were shot shortly after 9 p.m. near Bayshore Court and Feyhurst Drive, police said. Both underwent treatment at a hospital and were believed to have injuries that were not life threatening.
Police also said that a man was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 18th Street. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, also with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Police asked that anyone with information on the shootings call the crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD.
