LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning near Victory Park in west Louisville.
Anthony Washington Jr. was found with gunshot wounds just before 1 a.m. Monday at 2226 Osage Avenue in the California neighborhood. He was transported to University Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
