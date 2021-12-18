LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was found dead Saturday morning after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers got a call of a person down at 5th Street and Lansing Avenue around 9 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an "obviously deceased" man who had been shot several times, Ruoff said.
Terry Dejuan Johnson, 35, was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or submit a tip online.
