LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting last month near the Klondike neighborhood.
Carlos Contreras Martinez was found Nov. 28 shot and killed in a car on Mid Dale Lane near Klondike Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
According to Louisville Metro Police, officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. to find Martinez dead. The coroner's office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
LMPD did not release any information about a suspect(s).
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
