LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are dead after a violent night in Louisville.
LMPD is investigating at least three shootings that happened in the span of several hours, including a double shooting around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Arling Avenue and Whitmore Avenue, which is off Taylor Boulevard, near Iroquois High School. That's where two men were shot. Both died at the hospital. LMPD says it's not looking for any suspects right now.
A few hours later, around 8:30 p.m., LMPD says a man was found shot several times on Southside Drive near Carolyn Road. The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead on Wednesday.
At 10 last night -- LMPD officers found a man in his late teens or early 20s shot on South Shelby Street at a Marathon Gas station. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
As the violence in the city continues, a local organization called "No More Red Dots" (NMRD) is trying curb the violence in Louisville by crating community programs. Members of the group say many violent tendencies start at a young age when kids get involved with the wrong crowd.
Dr. Eddie Woods says it's a community issue, and it will take the community paying attention before things get better. That's why they're beginning weekly virtual meetings starting this Sunday to talk about solutions.
"The problem is none of the traditional kinds of things that we would think about doing with our young people and our kids are applicable now," Woods said. "We got a whole other set of folks, and a whole other set of kids. We got way too many kids raising themselves with nobody being accountable for a young person that's carrying a gun."
NMRD's virtual Sunday meetings are for up to 20 attendees. Participants must register by 7 p.m. on the Friday before each meeting. If you'd like to participate, visit www.nmrd.info to find out more.
In the meantime, if you have any information about any of the recent shootings, call 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
