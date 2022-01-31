LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville Metro Police officers accused of getting paid for working security while on patrol in 2019 entered guilty pleas Monday in court.
Officers Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roquina Yocum all pleaded guilty to theft by deception for more than $500. As part of their pleas, the officers will avoid jail time and could have the charges completely dismissed in 12 months. In addition, Ernest will resign from the police department.
"They were drawn into a situation as young officers that I don't think was intentional on their part," said attorney Nick Mudd, who represents Booker and Yocum. "But it happened, and they're ready to put it behind them."
The officers worked or were paid for private security work for a company created by fellow officer, Jackie Miller, during their regular patrol shifts. Their indictments allege the "criminal syndication" took place between January and December in 2018.
Miller pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Brian Butler, said he's preparing to go to trial in July. It's not clear whether any of the other officers will testify against Miller.
"I think the hope is that everyone resolves and they won't have to testify," Mudd said. "But certainly, if they're called to do so, they will do what is required of them by law."
Mudd said his clients are still employed by LMPD and on administrative reassignment. He hopes to see the officers reinstated.
"They both are excellent officers," Mudd said. "They've done a lot of good work for this community prior to this, and I'm hoping they both keep their jobs and continue serving their community."
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kaleb Noblett, who is prosecuting the case, was unavailable for comment Monday.
A judge dismissed charges of theft and criminal syndication against Officer Michael Abernathy on Nov. 15 of last year, according to court records.
