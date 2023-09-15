LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From finances, to hospital visits, to their child's health: there's no shortage of things for a family to worry about when a child is diagnosed with cancer.
But one south Louisville family got a little help on Friday from a local business and a national nonprofit that joined forces to bring some joy to a little boy with some big challenges.
Volunteers and staff with Shady Rays and the Roc Solid Foundation built a custom playset for Jaxon Gass.
"I truly hope that for a split second, he's going to run to the playset, he's going to swing, he's going to slide," said Eric Newman, founder of the Roc Solid Foundation.
The foundation's motto is "Play Defeats Cancer." During the month of September, the nonprofit has the goal of building 30 playsets for pediatric patients, like Jaxon. So far this year, it has already built more than 150 for kids across the country.
In Kentucky, Shady Rays helps fund the cost of any playset the foundation builds for a child in need.
When the big reveal of the playset came, Jaxon wasted no time getting in on the fun, running from the swing to the slide, with a smile from ear to ear.
Looking at him, you'd have no idea the 4-year-old has neuroblastoma.
"He had a 13 x 13 centimeter mass inside his stomach," said Ryan Gass, Jaxon's father. "It had spread to three of his vertebrae. It was in his lung. It was in his bone marrow. It was in his blood."
Jaxon's father said his son has now undergone five rounds of chemotherapy. Even Friday morning was a tough one with the child's treatments making him feel a little under the weather.
But for a few precious moments early Friday afternoon, that pain was far from Jaxon's mind.
"He's going to feel normal and he's going to be a kid," Newman said.
Gass said he's grateful.
"It's always been bad tears, and it's been few and far between where I've actually had tears of joy and excitement for this boy," he said. "And I just want to thank you all because this is beautiful."
"Watching partners like Shady Rays and watching people come and put themselves second, that's what life is about," said Newman. "When someone puts themselves second, amazing things can happen."
A few pieces of wood combining to create a fun-filled playset are helping families and little fighters like Jaxon escape the realities of life in a hospital and awaken in a world of imagination.
"They're on a playset where it can be a pirate ship," Newman said.
And that brings hope to the whole family.
"When you look into the eyes of a mom and dad that are in the worst battle of their entire life and you see a smile... it's what we fight for, it's what we aim for," Newman said. "That's the moment play defeats cancer and that's what hope looks like."
The Roc Solid Foundation was started 14 years ago with the goal to help support the pediatric cancer community.
Newman started the foundation with his wife due to his personal connection with cancer.
"I am a childhood cancer survivor. I was 3 years old when I was diagnosed. They gave my parents a slim chance I would even be standing here talking to you today. I also lost two first cousins to this horrible disease, so I hate everything about cancer," he said.
Newman said his title may be founder, but he prefers "Chief Play Officer."
"When a child's diagnosed with cancer, the first thing taken from them is the ability to play. I believe play is a gift to the imagination. As adults, as we grow and get older, we choose to stop playing, but these kids fighting cancer don't have a choice," said Newman.
In addition to putting smiles on the faces of pediatric patients, Newman also said playsets provide joy to the rest of the family, especially to siblings who may be overlooked amid a cancer diagnosis.
"When I was diagnosed, my sister lived with my grandparents for almost three years. That's not the parent's fault, but the playset is just as much for them," he shared.
